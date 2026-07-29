I want to get away from abuse and buy a 1 bedroom

Please help me!! I have been suffering for 17 years originally in my fathers house and I dropped out of school and left everything behind to live with my mom but the day I got here I realized it was the same yelling and mental abuse not physical this time but still terrible and now I am trapped and I just want to be free from all the agony of living like with my family and cut them all off and live free for the first time in my life I love my mom so much I feel bad for leaving but I just can’t take the mental abuse from her boyfriend anymore