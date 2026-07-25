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I want to eat Healthier, For my Health

Goal$6,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byLinda Robertson

I want to eat Healthier, For my Health

My only dream right now is Dental Implants. I feel uncomfortable doing this, but when my grandson told me might take him a while but he pay them, because I helped take care of him, so he would help take care of me, I told him I would some how to get them. Then I read about this site on CCPN. It was like a voice kept telling my try it.

Hello, My name is Linda Robertson. I am 59 years old, I have been married 41 years. We have 4 children an 14 grandchildren.

Seven years ago I had one tooth that about to fall out. I got an emergency visit with a dentist, who told me I would probably loose all of them, and he talked me into letting him pull all of them. I got dentures that never fit right. After the third time going back to have them adjusted. The young dentist told me and I quote " It cost me over $800.00 every time I walk into the lab, and DHS doesn't even pay $800. So I tried several times to wear my teeth. After about 4 months I finally gave up and have not worn them in over six years.

In 2015 I was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, then four years ago I was diagnosed with Heart Failure, two years ago I was told I had Pulmonary Hypertension. I have read everything I can about this stuff. I refered to a support group by my pulmonologist. I am doing every thing I can to stay as well as I can I am trying to stay active and taking meds, but I run into an issue with the diet. Everyone says fresh fruit and veggies. I can't even eat a salad. There is very little meats I can chew. I want to eat Healthier but can't., have you ever eat a salad that has been in a food processor, trust me it's not great.

I am supposed to be able to get new dentures noe, can only get 1 set every seven years. I know people can eat alot of things with dentures, but things like apples or carrots are still very hard. I will be grateful for the dentures if I can get them to stay in my mouth, but Dental Implants would mean so much to me.

I understand there are people that needs other things more than I need implants. Help them first, but if you have a 5 or 10 left, I would be grateful. Even if you can't help me, may god bless you for helping others. If you didn't want to help someone you wouldn't be here on this site..

May God bless and keep you!!!

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