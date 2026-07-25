I want help

Education is my greatest hope for a better future, but financial difficulties have made it hard for me to continue my studies. I am struggling to pay my school tuition, and without support, I may lose the opportunity to achieve my dreams. Every contribution, no matter how small, brings me one step closer to staying in school, working hard, and building a brighter future for myself and my family. Your kindness and generosity would truly change my life. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. 🙏🙏