I wanna buy the stock market dip...

i wanna invest in stock market specifically in sndk which is down 50%. I feel like this will be my step into acquiring financial freedom. In my oppinion sanddisk stocks will rise to 4k and my plan is to buy in at 1k with 2x lvg which would make me 8k when stock reaches 4k, then I would invest in crypto 5x lvg whcih would make me apx. 15k which I would put into stocks for passive income and when I make enough use it as a downpayment for a house which I would rent to pay the loan. So i will have a house in my 20s which sounds outrageous in today's times