I Turned 30 and Decided I Want a Different Future

I turned 30, and it made me stop and really think about the future I want to build. I don’t want to enter marriage and motherhood carrying debt and financial instability. I want to become a dependable wife to Viktor, a dependable mother to the children I hope God gives us, and a woman who can contribute to her family while continuing to serve and encourage others.





So I’m doing something that isn’t easy for me: I’m asking for help. My goal is to raise $8,000 to make a major financial reset—eliminating my current credit-card debt, preparing for my move, and beginning to rebuild my emergency savings.





My current credit-card debt is $5,274.72 (as of 08/12/2026) and I’m already paying $300 every month toward it. I currently have $440 in savings. Earlier this year, I paid $900 in taxes and recently put $500 toward beginning repayment on my student loans. I have also gone back to full-time work and expect my take-home income to be around $3,000 a month.





I’ve also made significant changes to reduce my expenses. I currently live with my sister, which has allowed me to eliminate a housing payment, and I keep my grocery spending around $100 a month. I’m committed to living responsibly and making changes that will help me become financially stable.





If I reach my $8,000 goal, here is how I plan to use it: $5,274.72 will eliminate my current credit-card debt, approximately $2,000 will help cover my moving expenses, and the remaining $725.28 will begin rebuilding my emergency savings.





Serving others has always been an important part of my life. I’m a Women’s Bible Study leader, pro-life advocate, financial literacy coach, and children’s church leader. I’ve had the privilege of encouraging people, teaching them, helping them understand finances, and serving children and families. I want to continue using my life to serve others, and I hope that becoming financially stable will give me even more freedom to do that.





I’m also working toward becoming a motivational speaker and author. I want to use my experiences, faith, and voice to encourage other people that they can change direction, grow, and build a better future too. I don’t want financial stability simply so I can have more for myself. I want to eventually have enough margin in my own life to keep serving others and to help encourage others to pursue financial responsibility as well.





I’m also preparing for marriage to Viktor, the man I love. Viktor is a paraplegic, and as we look toward building a life together, I want to be a dependable partner. I don’t want financial instability to put unnecessary pressure on our marriage or on the family we hope to have. I want to contribute, be prepared, and enter that season of life knowing that I’ve done everything I can to build a strong financial foundation.





Reaching $8,000 won’t solve every financial goal I have, but it would be a major first step. My longer-term goal is to become completely debt-free, build an emergency fund of approximately $18,000, grow my speaking and writing career, and create enough financial stability that I can continue serving others and eventually help other people do the same.





To my friends and family:

If you know me personally, you know that asking for financial help is not something I take lightly. Thank you for loving me, encouraging me, praying for me, and supporting me through the different seasons of my life. If you are able and feel led to contribute, I would be incredibly grateful, but I don’t want anyone I love to feel pressured to give. Your prayers, encouragement, sharing this fundraiser, and simply believing in me mean so much.





To the brothers and sisters in Christ I’ve yet to meet:

Maybe we’ve never met. Maybe you came across this fundraiser and don’t know anything about me beyond what I’ve shared here. If that’s you, thank you for stopping long enough to read my story. We may be strangers, but as believers, we share something much greater than a connection through a website. We share a faith in Jesus Christ and a calling to love, encourage, and help one another. If you feel that God has placed it on your heart to be part of my journey, I would be deeply grateful.





Whether you give $5, $10, $25, $50, $100, or whatever God puts on your heart, I will be grateful. And if you aren’t able to give, I would still appreciate your prayers. My hope is that one day I’ll be able to look back at this moment and say, “This was the beginning of the financial change I had been praying and working for.” I believe God has more ahead for me. I’m doing my part, I’m asking for a little help along the way, and I’m trusting Him with the rest.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for praying for me, and for considering helping me take this next step. May God honor and bless you for your generosity.