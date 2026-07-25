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I survived by a miracle

Goal$25,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKaren Hoyt

I survived by a miracle

Last September, my life changed in ways I never could have imagined. I had spent most of 2025 falling. Just out of the blue, falling straight down to the ground. After six falls and four trips to the emergency room in February, I found out I had a raging UTI and spent a week in the hospital. I’d had UTIs before. I’m diabetic. This time though, I didn’t have any UTI symptoms. Fast forward back to September, I wasn’t feeling well and I had a couple of falls in the house so I thought I had another UTI. I was going to call my Dr. and get an antibiotic out go to urgent care, but I had no intention of going to the ER. Well, my best friend stopped by and she had my sister on the phone with her and they insisted I call 911 and go to the ER. The last thing I remember is a nurse in the ER asking me if I had a living will and I said no. Then she asked me if I wanted life savings measures done if something should happen to me. I was about to say no when my sister’s face floated right in front of me out of thin air! So I said yes, I did. Thank God I did. I woke up two days later with a Foley catheter, a colostomy, and a huge gaping open wound in my perianal area. I had been taking Jardiance for my diabetes and apparently one of the rare side effects of Jardiance is this necrotizing fasciitis in the perianal area. Fortunately for me, when I presented to the ER with a low blood pressure they implemented their sepsis protocol and a surgeon realized what was wrong with me and surgically removed the dead tissue. I coded twice on the table. Had I told the nurse no, don’t resuscitate me…. Surviving sepsis and necrotizing fasciitis was only the beginning. Recovery has been long, painful, and both physically and emotionally exhausting. I am still relearning how to trust my body, regain my strength, and cope with the trauma of nearly losing my life. I am grateful to be alive. But I’m not grateful for the medical bills. Then, in May, even though I’d returned to work in January, my employer got rid of me. My wound is not yet completely healed but when it is, I can get my colostomy reversed. I have to get it reversed! But without any health insurance or income, it’s out of the question. Please help me save for my surgery! I see the surgeon again in September. I pray that my wound will be healed and I can get a surgery date then. If you can help, thank you and God bless you.


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