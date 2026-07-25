I still hiding from my abuser sorry no pic!









My name is Nish, and I am a single mother raising my son while attending Herzing University and working toward a better future for our family. I never imagined I would have to ask for help, but I am facing significant hardships that have made it difficult to meet our basic needs.





Several years ago, I made the difficult decision to leave Philadelphia after surviving a severe domestic violence situation. My former boyfriend attempted to take both my life and the life of my son. To protect us and ensure our safety, I relocated to South Carolina and started over with very few resources not having any family near.





Since arriving in South Carolina, my son and I have lived in two domestic violence shelters before finally obtaining our own apartment. Having a safe place to live is something I am grateful for every day, but rebuilding our lives has been an ongoing struggle.





I am currently enrolled at Herzing University because I believe education is the key to breaking the cycle of poverty and creating a stable future for my family. While attending school, I am also managing multiple health challenges from the years of abuse I suffered that affect my daily life and limit my ability to earn income. At this time, my monthly income is approximately $300, and my SNAP benefits have been reduced, making it increasingly difficult to provide for my household.





As a mother, one of the hardest parts of this journey is watching my son go without he is constantly growing , and I can't keep up with his needs at the moment. We also face challenges with transportation because I do not own a vehicle living n a very small town making it difficult to attend medical appointments, school obligations, and other important activities.





Despite these obstacles, I remain committed to finishing my education, caring for my son, and building a stable and independent future. I am not asking for luxury or convenience. I am simply asking for support during a difficult season of our lives so that I can continue moving forward instead of falling behind.





Any contribution will help with essential needs such as my son's eyeglasses, transportation expenses, medical costs, household necessities, and educational expenses while I complete my degree. If you are unable to donate, sharing my story with others would be greatly appreciated.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can provide. Every act of kindness helps bring us one step closer to stability, healing, and a brighter future.





With gratitude,





Thank You