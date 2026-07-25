GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

I still hiding from my abuser sorry no pic!

Goal$2,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJonneisha Smith

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jonneisha Smith

I still hiding from my abuser sorry no pic!



My name is Nish, and I am a single mother raising my son while attending Herzing University and working toward a better future for our family. I never imagined I would have to ask for help, but I am facing significant hardships that have made it difficult to meet our basic needs.


Several years ago, I made the difficult decision to leave Philadelphia after surviving a severe domestic violence situation. My former boyfriend attempted to take both my life and the life of my son. To protect us and ensure our safety, I relocated to South Carolina and started over with very few resources not having any family near.


Since arriving in South Carolina, my son and I have lived in two domestic violence shelters before finally obtaining our own apartment. Having a safe place to live is something I am grateful for every day, but rebuilding our lives has been an ongoing struggle.


I am currently enrolled at Herzing University because I believe education is the key to breaking the cycle of poverty and creating a stable future for my family. While attending school, I am also managing multiple health challenges from the years of abuse I suffered that affect my daily life and limit my ability to earn income. At this time, my monthly income is approximately $300, and my SNAP benefits have been reduced, making it increasingly difficult to provide for my household.


As a mother, one of the hardest parts of this journey is watching my son go without he is constantly growing , and I can't keep up with his needs at the moment. We also face challenges with transportation because I do not own a vehicle living n a very small town making it difficult to attend medical appointments, school obligations, and other important activities.


Despite these obstacles, I remain committed to finishing my education, caring for my son, and building a stable and independent future. I am not asking for luxury or convenience. I am simply asking for support during a difficult season of our lives so that I can continue moving forward instead of falling behind.


Any contribution will help with essential needs such as my son's eyeglasses, transportation expenses, medical costs, household necessities, and educational expenses while I complete my degree. If you are unable to donate, sharing my story with others would be greatly appreciated.


Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can provide. Every act of kindness helps bring us one step closer to stability, healing, and a brighter future.


With gratitude,


Thank You

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,300 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $340 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,875 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

Mission
Help Return Autumn to Life Changing Camp!
Raised: $710 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Help Return Autumn to Life Changing Camp!

Hi! My name is Autumn, and I’m 15 years old. My mom is helping organize this fundraiser on my behalf so I can attend camp this summer. I’m so exc...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve