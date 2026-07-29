I refused to let education end with me

Growing up, I watched my parents struggle just to keep food on the table. In my whole family, nobody went past secondary school. No auntie, no uncle, no cousin. School fees, books, uniforms… it always stopped at “we can’t afford it.”





When I finished secondary school, everyone expected me to stop too. Get a trade, they said. University is for children of rich people.” But something in me refused to accept that. I was tired of seeing us stay in the same place, generation after generation. So I stood up. I was the first. The only one who said I will try.





I wrote JAMB with fear and hope. When I got admission, I cried. Not because I was happy, but because I knew the real fight was just starting. My parents sold what little they had to pay my 100 level fees. I promised them I’d make it count.





200 level came, and I hustled. I took small jobs during breaks, I skipped meals, I sold recharge cards on campus. Still, I couldn’t cover everything. I carried that debt into 300 level. I told myself I’m almost there, I can’t stop now. But 300 level fees piled up too. Despite every effort, despite borrowing from friends and working late nights, I still couldn’t meet up.





Now I’m at the gate of my final year. I can see it. I can taste it. Four years of sleepless nights, of being the first graduate hope of my family… and I’m just one step away. But without clearing my 200 and 300 level fees, they won’t let me graduate. The thought of dropping out now breaks me. Not because of the certificate, but because if I stop, it means the cycle continues. Nobody after me will believe it’s possible.





I’m not asking for pity. I’m asking for a chance. A chance to finish what I started when I decided to be the one who moved forward. If you can help with any amount toward my school fees, you won’t just be paying fees. You’ll be helping a whole family believe that change is possible. You’ll be helping me become the first graduate in my family, so I can lift others after me.





Thank you for reading my story. Thank you for believing that a child from nothing can still become something.





Access bank: 1399383527

Name: Godstime Emmanuel





THANK YOU ❤️