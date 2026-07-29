I recently lost my job, I'm alone and need help...

Hey everyone, I've never done this before. I don't even feel right doing this because it feels too much like begging but I had no other choice. So people have family and friends that they can call on in their times of need but I dont have that. I decided years ago to move away and cut everyone off because I was the helper for the people that i thought loved me but they was only using me for help. When i need someone to help me they wasn't there for me like I was there for them. So one day I packed me and my 5 children up and moved away. Life was good and peaceful up into now. When I recently lost my job😭😭 Now I'm alone and in need of help. I'VE BEEN PRAYING THAT THINGS FALL BACK IN PLACE FOR ME. I KNOW MY GOD DIDN'T BRING ME THIS FOR TO LEAVE ME AND I KNOW THAT THIS TO SHELL PASS. As I do believe that God will make a way out of no way, I can still feel myself slowly losing all hope. I pray that someone find it in their heart to be a blessing to me and my children. I need a little help on my bills, getting my car fixed and other things. Any little thing would help and if you don't have it to give, you can just pray for me. You don't kno what a person going through and some times you do know but you just don't understand it. I said that to say this "I know it's people out here that's going through worse than me and I understand that but you all didn't really know what I am really going through until now and that's not half of my story. I don't know if this is me just being brave or if this is a cry out for help. I just don't know at this point. If you decide to help me, it would not only be a blessing for me but for my children as well. If you feel it in your heart, follow it please.. Thanks so much.