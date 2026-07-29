I really need some help and support

I got into a crash when my car wheel was jerking/locked in place when I tried jerking it back. I lost control of my vehicle and now it’s totaled my insurance company says they can’t do anything and now I’m in the hospital receiving treatment that will cost an arm and a leg. I work part time I don’t have the means or money to just buy a new car or pay for medical bills I would really appreciate anything because I really have nowhere else to turn.