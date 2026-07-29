I Put My Education on Hold to Support My Family

For most of my life, I've tried to carry responsibilities that felt much bigger than me.

I started working as soon as I could, earning minimum wage, and almost every paycheck went toward helping my family. My mother doesn't speak English well and struggles with ongoing health issues, making it difficult for her to find steady work. Because of that, a lot of the financial responsibility at home fell onto my shoulders.

At the same time, living in a difficult family environment has taken a heavy emotional toll on me. There have been many days when I felt trapped between trying to support everyone else and trying to build a future for myself.

Eventually, the financial pressure became too much. I had to make the heartbreaking decision to leave my degree program. It wasn't because I didn't care about my education—it was because I simply couldn't afford to continue while helping support my household and keeping up with my own expenses.

Today, I'm working hard, but I'm still struggling. I have student loans to repay, some credit card debt, and I'm trying to save enough money to move out and create a stable life for myself. My dream is to return to school one day when my finances are in a better place, but right now I'm focused on surviving and getting back on my feet.

Asking for help is not easy for me. I've always been the person trying to help others, not the one asking for support. But I've reached a point where even the smallest act of kindness could make a real difference.

Whether it's $0.05, $0.25, or simply sharing my story, every bit of support helps me move closer to stability, independence, and eventually continuing my education.

If you've taken the time to read this, thank you from the bottom of my heart. Your kindness means more than I can put into words.

Thank you for helping me believe that better days are still ahead.