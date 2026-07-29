I Never Thought I'd Have to Ask for Help, But Here

For over six years, I've been living with **Complex PTSD**—a battle that isn't visible but affects every part of my life.





I continue to work as hard as I can to support my family while also trying to afford my own treatment. Unfortunately, there have been times when I had to stop taking my prescribed medication because I simply couldn't afford it.





Asking for help has never been easy for me, but today I'm choosing vulnerability over silence.





If you feel moved to support my healing journey, any amount—no matter how small—would help me continue my treatment and medication.





**PayPal:**

📧 **[versola92@gmail.com]





**GCash (E-pay):**

📱 **09770986842**

**Account Name:** Edwin V.





If you're unable to help financially, sharing this post or keeping me in your prayers would also mean the world to me.