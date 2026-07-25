I need your support to clear a business debt

Few months back, I borrowed the sum of #200,000 from someone to expand my small business with agreement to pay back in 3 months, but unfortunately I got scammed and loose all the money. Two weeks ago on the 28th of June 2026 was the due date given by the lender to pay back but I couldn't pay and I was given an extension of two weeks which will elapse in four days. But right now I do not have the capacity to meet up the payment. The business I am managing can not settle the debt. My blood pressure is high already because of so many sleepless nights and I see it is time I seek for help.

Please help me pay my debt so I can regain sanity.

Any amount donated will be highly appreciated.

I will share receipt here once it is done.

Attached is the picture of my shop and myself.

Thank you so much as you donate.





Account Name: Hannah Titilayo Afolabi

Account Number: 0694651827

Bank Name: Access Bank