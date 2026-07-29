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I need your support please 🙏

GoalE£500,000 EGP
RaisedE£0 EGP

Fundraiser created byRamy Mo

I need your support please 🙏


Dear Friends, Family, and Kind-Hearted Supporters,


I am reaching out to you today with a heavy heart and a deep sense of humility. For the first time in my life, I am forced to set aside my pride and ask for your help. I am currently trapped in a severe financial crisis that has escalated beyond my ability to control, and I am now facing the very real threat of imprisonment.


My Situation

Over the past [X] years, a combination of unavoidable circumstances—[mention briefly: e.g., a medical emergency, loss of employment, a business failure, or family crisis]—caused my debts to spiral. I took out loans to keep my head above water, hoping that each would be a temporary bridge. However, one setback followed another, and the interest compounded. Today, I am no longer dealing with a simple shortfall; I am dealing with a legal judgment against me.


The Immediate Threat

The court has ruled against me, and I have been given a final deadline to pay off the outstanding balance of [insert amount]. If I fail to meet this deadline, a warrant for my arrest will be issued, and I will be sent to prison. This is not a threat from a collection agency—this is a legal reality that will separate me from my family, destroy my ability to work, and permanently damage my future.


Why I Can’t Do This Alone

I have sold what I could. I have cut every expense to the bone. I have taken on extra work whenever possible. However, the amount required is simply too large for me to earn in the short time I have left. I have exhausted all traditional lending options, and my credit is now destroyed. I am completely out of options—except for the kindness of people like you.


How Your Donation Will Be Used

Every single dollar raised will go directly toward the principal of this court-ordered debt. Specifically, your donation will:


1. Stop the arrest warrant – Paying the court proves my willingness to resolve this matter.

2. Keep me out of prison – It allows me to remain free, working, and supporting my family.

3. Give me a second chance – Once this debt is cleared, I can rebuild my life without the sword of Damocles hanging over my head.


My Promise to You

I am not asking for a handout to live lavishly. I am asking for a lifeline so I can continue to work and stand on my own two feet. I promise to pay this generosity forward. As soon as I am stable again, I will donate the same amount to another person in crisis. I will also provide full transparency—I will share proof of the court payment with all donors so you know exactly where your money went.


The Deadline

The payment is due on [insert date] . I am terrified of what happens after that date. If I do not reach my goal, I lose my freedom.


Please Help

If you are able to donate, even a small amount, you are not just paying a bill—you are buying a human being their freedom and their future. If you cannot donate, I beg you to share my story with your network. Your voice can be just as powerful as your wallet.


From the bottom of my heart, thank you for reading this. Thank you for your empathy. And thank you for giving me a reason to hope again.


Sincerely and desperately,

Ramy Mohamed Abd Elrahman

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