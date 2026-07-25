I Need Your Help – Heart Failure Patient, Lost Job

I am reaching out because I am going through heart failure treatment and I recently lost my job. I have no income right now to buy my heart medicines or pay rent.





I am not using any fundraising platform — 100% goes directly to me for medical bills and living costs.





HOW TO HELP DIRECTLY:

• India UPI / Google Pay / Paytm / PhonePe: 9779752889

• International PayPal: paypal.me/nans2406





Even $1 helps me buy a day's medicine. If you cannot donate, please share this video with one person.





Thank you for your prayers and support.

— Sachin





Note: This is a personal appeal. I am under medical care and following my doctor's advice.