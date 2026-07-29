I need your help family emergency

My name is Nassima. I am a teacher. And I am losing everything.

I am a 30-year-old Moroccan woman. Since the age of 16, I have taken responsibility for my entire family. Not by choice—out of necessity.





My family today:





👴 My father: severe rheumatic disease, unable to move

👵 My mother: sick, needs constant care

👦 My little brother (14 years old): a student who needs support

👨 My older brother: severe psychological and neurological disorders

And then, my body gave out.





After years of overtime, shuttles of 154 km per day, neglecting my own health for others—the doctors confirmed what I had feared:





Severe L4-L5 disc herniation, hyperalgesic lumbosciatica, morbid obesity, polycystic ovary syndrome, digestive disorders, heart pain and chronic migraines.





I can’t sleep on my back anymore. Every step is torture. My job as a teacher—the one who feeds my whole family—is becoming impossible.





The financial reality:





We owe 950,000 DH. I live with eggs, bread, and tea. Some days, we have nothing to eat. My family’s essential medicines have become a luxury.





This week, the electricity will be cut off. The bank wants to expel us. Everything is collapsing.





I’m not asking for charity. I ask for a helping hand to take back control of my life, treat my back, take care of my family, and one day give back to those who helped me.





https://drive.google.com/file/d/1N6J5SBFyYeQxSM4-1Y0WEwzxcyAFcnk8/view?usp=drive_link





Thank You For ALL