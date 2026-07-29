🆘 I need your help - family emergency 🆘





My name is Nassima. I am 30 years old and a primary school teacher in Morocco.





Since I was 10 years old, I have been the only breadwinner in my family:

- My father is seriously ill (rheumatic disease)

- My mother who needs constant care

- My little 14-year-old brother who will

- My older brother with psychological disorders





My body just collapsed after years of overload:

⚠️ Severe L4-L5 disc herniation

⚠️ I can barely walk anymore

⚠️ I can no longer work normally





Our debt: 950,000 DH

This week: ELECTRICITY WILL BE CUT OFF, the bank wants to expel us





I’m not asking you for charity. I’m asking you for a helping hand so I don’t abandon my family.





🙏 Every donation, no matter how small, can save us.

🙏 Each share counts double.





https://drive.google.com/file/d/1N6J5SBFyYeQxSM4-1Y0WEwzxcyAFcnk8/view?

usp=sharingThank you in my heart for your solidarity.

Thank you for All