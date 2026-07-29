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I need your help before I lose my legs

Goalkr 200,000 SEK
Raisedkr 0 SEK

Fundraiser created byJonna Nyberg

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jonna Nyberg

I need your help before I lose my legs


Please Help Me Walk Again Asking for help like this is one of the hardest things I have ever done, but I am running out of options. For more than four years, I have been mostly bedridden because of severe damage to the veins in my legs. My venous valves no longer work properly, which means my blood cannot return to my heart as it should. When I stand, blood rushes down into my feet and calves, my blood pressure drops to dangerously low levels, and I faint—sometimes once every single week. My legs are now filled with painful, extreme varicose veins. The swelling is so severe that I can no longer wear shoes. I live with constant pain, fear, and exhaustion. I have already been seriously injured from falling, including a badly broken wrist and damage to my tailbone. What hurts almost as much as the physical pain is that I have been turned away by public hospitals and left without the care I desperately need. A specialized clinic in Gothenburg believes they can help me, but the treatment must be paid for privately. The cost depends on how many procedures are required—money I simply do not have. I am terrified that if I do not get help soon, I may permanently lose the ability to walk. If you are able to help,  I am asking for your help to give me a chance to: • stand and walk without fainting • live without constant pain and fear • regain my independence and my life Every donation, no matter the size, brings me one step closer to hope. If you cannot donate, please consider sharing my story. It could truly change my life. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for reading and for any support you can give

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