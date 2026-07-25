I need your help.

Hi. My name is Keith. & this is how i ended up here typing this out to you.

I went to God & asked for help, it somehow led me to here. I am falling behind on bills. I unfortunately have a sister that is addicted to drugs & she has had 3 kids that she doesn't raise. Me & my wife, as well as my mother are the ones taking care of them. My wife has Lupus, my mom is getting older, & i am trying to keep it all together but am struggling. I do construction house remodeling for a living & had got injured late last year in November, & ever since then it has been very hard trying to play catch up.

& of course work got slow when my foot finally was healed up enough to work again. I don't know what else to do at this point.. I desperately could use a boost to help me get back in front of this mess of debt. Any contribution & or prayers would greatly help my situation.





All glory goes to The almighty God above us all. Thankyou to each & every one of you that even took the time to read this. Jesus loves you.