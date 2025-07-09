I need to hire a lawyer for full custody of my dau





God saw fit to bless me with the most beautiful spirited and highly intelligent little girl 7 1/2 years ago after I suffered 2 devastating miscarriages. Her bio parents threatened to have the state take her if no one picked her up. Her cousin decided to get her. From birth to 5 1/2 months my poor baby was dragged from one family to the next as if being abandoned wasn't enough. I don't receive any financial support from anyone not even the government. I need to hire a lawyer for custody. I've tried legal aide but they said they couldn't help me due to the cousin using them to get custody. I'm not sure why she did ot knowing she didn't want my baby anyway. That's not important now. What we need most is the money for legal expenses. I work full-time and also homeschool her in addition to her going to school. She's my whole world and I'm the only Mommy she knows. She brings so much happiness and joy into my life.