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I need some immediate help

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byDavid McDermott

Fundraiser funds will be received by David McDermott

I need some immediate help

I really don’t know where to begin. My current situation arose from reporting an officer of the law who violates citizens civil rights. For years I informed the public about this issue. As I started to make affidavits to the United States Department Of Justice Public Integrity Criminal Investigation Division and made that plan public. Things took a change. All the sudden a hold without bond full extradition warrant for my arrest was issued on 12-30-2025. On January 4th, 2026 I was arrested in Tampa Florida by the Florida Highway Patrol. I was held without bond for alleged stalking out of Oklahoma. For 5 months they held me without bond and requested a million dollar bond for my alleged stalking. I was charged for contacting the officer’s employers and for posting awareness posts on Facebook. In Florida before I was extradited. I filed a federal 42 USC 1983 28 USC 1331 Thompson V Clark USCT 4-2022 jurisdiction lawsuit. Just before that lawsuit was to be served and paid for the Oklahoma prosecutor had me delivered to her office personally. She said. We will let you out of jail today. You agree to dismiss in the Eastern District Of Oklahoma case CV-2026-121 and agree to a 7 year deferred action with mail in reporting only. You can go home today. After 5 months being held in county jails from Florida to Oklahoma I fell to the pressure and took the deal. As I’m out now. I find myself in a lot of debt to customers who paid me deposits on jobs and they did not get serviced while I was incarcerated. Now I’m extremely stressed and our granddaughter took our Denali and I can’t get to Denver, Colorado to get other vehicles I have at a facility there. I got enough money only to pay for our next months company phone bills. Over 100 other people talk about this citizen rights violating officer on Facebook even lawyers and I was the only one singled out and charged. I’m still in some shock. Regardless I must figure out how to regain control of my company that I operate nationally and not loose it. I’ve been a pretty good person of donations all over the country to the homeless and now find myself in serious immediate need of coverage funds. I’m sick to even be making this ad. However, I’m feeling apprehensive and worried to the level of making the request for Financial aid. Ill

do anything I can to show appreciation or somehow to repay in anyway. I am just so worried the instant situations with a few customers could wind up in a criminal stance position and I do not want that. I do not think I can get into robbing Peter to pay Paul with customer deposits and thus. I put myself out here and pray this will be a solid recovery. I’m glad it’s not in the huge numbers. I’m thankful for that. My civil litigation fight levels are low as for I’m just out of jail as of May 1st 2026. I knew the process was illegal and misconduct to present to me my instant freedom for dismissal of my federal lawsuit. It’s just after being held without bond for so long. I just was desperate.

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