I need new teeth man

I was part of the guys who deployed deployed to USA 2003 Iraq war!





At 19 yrs old I joined to fight for our country 🇺🇸





(as a .50CAL gunner mounted on top of an UPARMORED HUMMER HUMVEE)





escorting convoys back and forth on the bomb infested highways! TRAVELING THRU AN ARE CALLED “THE TRIANGLE OF DEATH” for 15 MONTHS TOTAL DEPLOYMENT!





got hit with a total of 5 roadside bombs! 💥





once ambushed by RPG’s being fired towards me from both sides of the road! 💥





I have 1 confirmed kill. 🥇

(this confirm kill happened on Thanksgiving Day)convoy





I have grind my teeth at night. From flashbacks & nightmares developed in war and the Va dental department won’t assist with medical dental repair cosmetic work! An won’t cover it :(





I toldm it’s because I was deployed to the

Iraq War in 2006 with The10TH MOUNTAIN DIV 2ND BRIGADE LIGHT INFANTRY DIV BATTALION (COMMANDOS) 20 yrs ago! (Today’s date is June 1, 2026! Please can you guys help me get a nice smile 😊 with dental work expenses.





thanks







