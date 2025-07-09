I need money to buy a laptop for my graphic design

My name is David; I am a resident of Nigeria.

I am a hardworking and sincere young man who wants to make a better life for himself through graphic design and interior designing. Besides, I have experience installing CCTV cameras and designing smart homes and keep learning to improve my skills.

Besides my strong desire to grow in my career, the primary thing that prevents me from achieving my goals is having a powerful laptop, which I can use for AutoCad, sketching, 3d max, lumion pro, photoshop, and other design-related activities.

Any form of donation to help me buy a Lenovo Legion Pro 7i or 5i laptop is highly appreciated. This would enable me to achieve my dreams of being a better interior designer.

Using this laptop will allow me to:

learn more advanced graphic design skills.

do professional interior design projects.

Make a living out of my skills.

Support my beautiful family.

Build a better future for myself.

Meanwhile, thanks for your time, and donations if any. Goodness, generosity, and kindness are the most precious qualities in a human being, and I believe your contributions are highly meaningful. May God bless you.

Warm regards.

David