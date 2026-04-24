I need help with the cost of a prosthetic leg

Hi everyone, my name is Chad and I just recently had to have a below the knee amputation after 9 surgeries to repair a medical error. No attorney would take my case saying it was too hard to prove. I've exhausted my savings over the last 3 years paying for co-pay's and durable medical equipment not covered by my insurance and during this time, I lost my fiancé to pancreatic cancer and my beloved dog. Any financial help that can be offered would be greatly appreciated. Insurance covers a lot, but the extra supplies needed are very costly and my finances are drained.