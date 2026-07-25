I need help with rent - single mother of 4

To everyone who knows me, loves me, or is simply willing to help...

This is honestly one of the hardest things I've had to do because asking for help doesn't come easy to me. I'm a single mom of four amazing children, and right now I'm going through a difficult financial season. Between providing for my kids and keeping up with everyday expenses, I've fallen behind on my rent.

My children are my entire world, and my biggest priority is making sure they have a safe, stable place to call home. I'm doing everything I can to get back on my feet, but right now I need a little help getting through this setback.

If you're able to donate, no matter how small the amount, it would mean more to my family than I can put into words. Every dollar brings us one step closer to keeping a roof over our heads. And if you're not in a position to give, sharing this fundraiser with your friends and family would help more than you know.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your prayers, your kindness, and your support. I'm incredibly grateful for every person who stands beside us during this challenging time. I truly believe brighter days are ahead, and I can't thank you enough for helping my family get there.

With love and gratitude,

Artia



