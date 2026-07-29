I need help with my utilities and rent

I am 54 years old with Fibromyalgia which keeps getting worse every day. I have tried so hard not to try for disability. I feel that I can still work a full time job.I lost one of my jobs in December 2025 which then lead to everything getting behind. I have sent out numerous resumes with only a few interviews. I now work two part time jobs where I only get 18 hours at each job.

this all started after my mom passed in 2024. I had a meniscus tear fixed 5 days after she passed. I was getting short term disability from my full time job. Once I went back to work they fired me for being over in points. I had to take care of my mom before she passed. Then I got aspirated pneumonia, I got a job & I let them know upfront that I was dealing with this. I ended up in the hospital with fluid around my lung. I kept my boss uprise of what was going on every day which was her instructions. I then got an email stating I was fired the day I got out of the hospital. I sent resumes out & very few interviews. Then I started with the two jobs at the same time. I was doing ok with everything until December. Please help in any way you can. I greatly appreciate anything at all.