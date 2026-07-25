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I need help with medical expenses

Goal$2,200 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byTyler Thompson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Tyler Thompson

I need help with medical expenses

I'm Tyler I used to work construction and in 2017 I was hit by a dump truck. I don't remember the crash I was in a coma. I remember waking up in the hospital like in the movies with a bright light and doctors standing over me. I freaked out and they quickly made me go back to sleep once I woke up again they were able to tell me what happened and the extent of my injuries. I'll spare the gory stuff but they had to rebuild my leg and knee and I had a traumatic brain injury and concussion that's why I don't remember the crash at all. That was 8 years ago and if it wasn't for my aunt and mom idk where I'd be right now. Other than working construction I worked in a coin shop for 2 years. And I'm unable to do construction or physical labor at all and every place says I'm an insurance liability because if I get hurt they say I could sue them. I don't want to sue anyone. I want to make my own money so I'm trying to work for myself. Working in a coin shop for those couple years helped so I'm trying to buy and sell coins and work for myself since I can't get hired anywhere. And my mom and aunt have done so much for me. I want to succeed in having my own business. But I can't do that and pay to go to my doctor and get the medicine I need each month I don't have medical insurance so even if I need to go to a doctor for anything I usually just don't and I don't tell my mom or aunt bc they are older and I don't want to worry them about more things that we can't afford anyway. And my mom is disabled and she doesn't get enough money to cover anything. I've applied for disability more times than I know they deny me. I don't know how or why I have all the paperwork and X-rays and MRIs that I should be able to get it. I really don't like begging for anything I rather make my own money. And if I can concentrate on trying to build up my business. But I need to be able to get it going good enough to wear I can afford going to the doctor each month and anything else I need medical wise. I'm hoping that if this works I can use the money for my medical needs for a while. And that it will give me a buffer so I can start saving money and build up my own business then I'll be able to pay for everything. I just need help with my medical stuff until then. I doubt this works but I pray to God that it does because I don't know what else to do. Thanks for anyone that read this. I hate begging for money I want to be able to make my own. Thanks again if you read this

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