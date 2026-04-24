I need help with debt

My name is fred I'm 17 at 15 my mom aloud me to get a credit card and everything went downhill I got into 3000 in debt and I used an affirm account were I ow the same and a car for 7000 my parents know of 2 of my debts but im struggling with paying them off monthly and my parents don't have much ive been dumb with it and have found out the bad way I've started 2 jobs to hopefully pay off but I need help even just a little will help.