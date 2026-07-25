Hello, my name is Peace Amarachi I need help to take care of my baby Anointed I gave birth 2 months ago and this are very difficult for me as am yet to recover I need support to buy baby things

As a parent, it breaks my heart that I can't afford it alone right now.

I’m asking family, friends, and kind strangers to help us.





Any amount helps please





Account: Opay

Acct No: 8146963892

Acct Name: Peace Amarachi



