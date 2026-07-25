I need help to pay rent and deposit

I am stage 5 end stage renal disease ca!! PKD and I am homeless and trying to get back on my feet. I'm not an alcoholic or drug addict, I was just in a toxic relationship and had to leave and never been able to get back on my feet. So I'm asking if there is anyone out there who can help me get into this apartment, I will be able to take it from there. I was in a homeless shelter that offered a program called the CLP "Christian Life Program" it was a 9 month program that help you learn about God, deal with trauma and get back on your feet. I was a 9 month program. I ended up in the hospital due to issues with my kidneys with high potassium and was in ICU. The day after I got out of ICU, they sent one of the bosses to tell me I was no longer welcome back because they said they didn't want to find me dead. I worked hard for those 6 months. I even changed my dialysis days to mon-wed-fri from 430pm to 830pm so that I wouldn't miss any classes. I did good in the program and only had 3 months left to graduate. I would be on my way out now but instead I got knocked back down. I just need a real Christian who is willing to help me. This apartment is an old hotel called ambrose. Not the best thing but all I need. Someone please help me.