Necesito ayuda para poder salir adelante

Nunca pensé que iba a escribir algo así.





Durante mucho tiempo creí que, si trabajaba más, hacía un esfuerzo extra o encontraba otra forma de generar ingresos, iba a poder resolver todo por mi cuenta. Por eso me costó tanto tomar la decisión de pedir ayuda. Me da vergüenza. Me da miedo que me juzguen o que piensen que busco un camino fácil, cuando en realidad es todo lo contrario.





Mi situación económica fue empeorando de a poco. No fue una sola cosa la que me llevó hasta acá, sino muchos problemas que se fueron acumulando hasta convertirse en una carga imposible de sostener. Hoy tengo deudas que no puedo afrontar, gastos que siguen llegando y una presión constante que me acompaña desde que me levanto hasta que intento dormir.





Vivo con una preocupación permanente. Me despierto pensando en cómo voy a pagar lo que debo, cómo voy a cubrir los gastos básicos y qué nuevo problema aparecerá al día siguiente. Hay días en los que siento que, por más que me esfuerce, siempre estoy corriendo detrás de una situación que no deja de empeorar.





Lo que más duele no es solo la falta de dinero. Es la sensación de haber perdido la tranquilidad. Dejé de disfrutar cosas simples porque mi cabeza está ocupada todo el tiempo por la misma preocupación. Dormir bien se volvió muy difícil. La ansiedad y el estrés me acompañan todos los días. Muchas veces siento vergüenza de contar lo que me pasa, incluso a las personas que quiero.





A pesar de todo, no me rendí. Busqué trabajo, intenté generar ingresos de distintas maneras, vendí cosas que tenía y seguí buscando oportunidades para salir adelante. Cada pequeño ingreso me dio un poco de esperanza, pero nunca fue suficiente para ponerme al día y empezar de nuevo.





Crear esta campaña fue una de las decisiones más difíciles que tomé. Me llevó mucho tiempo animarme porque siempre quise resolver mis problemas sola. Sin embargo, entendí que a veces aceptar ayuda también requiere valentía.





El dinero recaudado será destinado a cubrir las deudas más urgentes y a recuperar un poco de estabilidad para poder volver a concentrarme en trabajar, estudiar y reconstruir mi vida. No busco lujos ni comodidad. Solo necesito una oportunidad para salir de esta situación sin sentir que cada día estoy un paso más cerca de tocar fondo.





Si decidís ayudarme, quiero que sepas que no voy a olvidar ese gesto. No importa el monto. Cada aporte representa un poco de alivio y me acerca a la posibilidad de volver a empezar. Y si no podés donar, compartir esta campaña también puede hacer una enorme diferencia.





Gracias por tomarte el tiempo de leer mi historia y por darme la oportunidad de sentir que no estoy completamente sola en este momento tan difícil.