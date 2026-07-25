I need help to make it happen

I really didn't want to do this because of my pride. I have tried to do this alone but sometimes you just need a lil help. I have a passion and love for pet grooming. I have been doing it for 31 yrs. I am currently working at a grooming salon but I have been given an opportunity to go and open my own grooming salon that a lady wants to sub lease to me. For a couple of months now I have been trying to save the money to get into this lil spot that would be so good for me to build up and make mine. I am more than just a pet groomer. I really do love these dogs and their owners when they come to see me. I want to be able to treat the animals the way that they should be treated. Senior dogs shouldn't have to sit in a loud grooming salon with barking dogs and dryers, etc going. They need one on on attention and get them back home. Less stress is best. And the same with dogs that have anxiety. They would be able to come in my salon, get in the tub, and then get groomed and go home. I handle all animals with such compassion and love as if they are my own and I love them just the same. I just need a lil bit of help to open my dream pet grooming salon. You would help make such a difference in the world and mine as well. You don't have to give a lot. Every bit add up. Help me be able to help the community and their fur babies get groomed without stress and receive in return love and a beautiful haircut ❤️ I truly appreciate everyone