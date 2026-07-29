I need help somehow fell back down and lost my job

Hello I'm Kayla Morris I'm 33 years old and I struggle with mental health disorder and working harder into my sobriety and work more on recovery and maintaining a stable job but I'm having to go through workshops empowerment program and through second chance program as well to even be able to get hired for employment if that due to my past I have theft and identity theft which I did but was strung out on drugs and homeless I'm still so upset about what I did because that's not me at all 😔 now I have so many bills to pay and no way to pay them and I really don't need to go back on the streets I am working on everything that in my control but I pray every day that something great and blessed is about to happen for me I'm patient and I still be there for others when I can't even for myself please just helpe rich my goal and I can send proof of receipts of where the money is going God bless everyone and thank u if any donations are made!!!!