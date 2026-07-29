I need help

My name is Kelly I'm the one that everyone always comes to when they need help with something I go above and beyond for people and I never ask for anything in return but I'm at a point in my life where I'm struggling just to pay my bills. I currently don't really have a place to call home I go from two of my children's houses and sleep on their couches sometimes I sleep in my car but God has spoken to me and told me not to be embarrassed to ask for help. I need to find a stable home that I can afford I need a full-time job.