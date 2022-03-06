I need help please!!

I’m a 19 year old single mother about to be homeless. I want to raise money to at least get a vehicle where my child and I have some type of roof over our head. I have no support system or family and life is getting really hard. I just want to do what I can to help my child and better myself. Getting a vehicle will help with transportation so I can get to interviews and be able to move around. I’m a little embarrassed having to make a fundraiser but i’m so lost and i think this is my last resort.