I need help moving from Tiltonsville to new mexic

My name is Johnny Clegg and I am a man of God in 2012 I was in a workplace accident that caused me to be temporarily paralyzed I now have 2 plates on my cervical spine and can walk again it was a miracle from the Lord that I was able to walk again but after the accident I was In wvu hospital for 2 months since that day I have been working too help the disadvantage

Now while I was in the hospital I couldn't pay my traffic tickets so my license is suspended and now im living on a fixed income and I cant pay them.so I need help with that.

My f150 blew up 3 years ago so no transportation so after feeling sorry for myself for a year or 2 I belive God spoked too me I applied for work out in the desert and a company called me and offered me a job as a utility foreman making 55 a hr and a company truck so I can start a new life in the present of the lord .my mission after I start work is to go too homeless camps with food and water and have fellowship with them .

The help I need is too pay off my tickets, find a dependable truck so I can pull a uhaul trailer , gas for the 38 hr drive ( and a hotel +food ) the I have too pay for a apartment before I get there so I can move right in plus go get food for 2 weeks untill I get paid

The company is called construction Inc in Carlsbad New Mexico and I have too be there to get my work truck and start work o. SEPTEMBER 1ST so please I pray I can get this help

Thank you and God bless



