I need help. I live in a small area. I’m struggling to find a job. I’m about to be without power and water and everything. I’ve sold everything I own to pay up until now. I was on the budget thing with my power company, but apparently where I’ve been late they took that away and now they want so much there is no way I can possibly pay it. I don’t know what to do. They say I’m not eligible for extensions. This is my last ditch effort. Please. Please someone. Please.