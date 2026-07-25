Hi! I'm Juan Jacob Carreño! Also known as "Holokus" as a nickname, I'm a student of Musical production, but I've been having problems funding my career. As a student here in Colombia, it is not common that employeers contract students because of time limitations, so I've been trying to do commissions, but it has been a while, and I haven't even received the first one. I'm very new to living on my own, and I need to raise around 800k Cop (around 200 US dollars). At this time, I've even postponed my studies to try to get a full-time job, but because I'm still registered as a student at my university, I'm being rejected over and over, and I really don't know what to do. I don't want to starve or be homeless. I need help, please





Also, if you want to commission me, here is my Fiverr

https://www.fiverr.com/s/1qm2Ra9





If for some reason or another you can't help me, then please send this to a friend or connection because I'm really falling into desperation about my situation. I would appreciate that a lot

Thank you for reading me. Have a nice day