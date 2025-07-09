I need help gettjng a lawyer plz!!

Im in recovery , two years ago I gave someone a ride and he threw all his drugs on my lap and told me to get rid of them to my knowledge this man was armed so I did as I was told. When we got pulled over the officers said not to worry they knew the drugs didnt belong to me , they let him go his way and let me go later on . Two year later I get charged with the drug they said they knew weren't mine. Im now sober and there offering me 4-6 years away from my children all for drugs they know aren't mine. I have no money for a lawyer and im in recovery working hard every day to stay sober . Im reaching out for help plz for donations for a lawyer to help me fight these charges . I do not deserve 4 years in prison and my baby's dont deserve to lose there mommy . Thank you for anything u can help with