I Need Help Getting Surgery

I will start this as I hate asking anyone for anything. Im not a lazy person who wanted to be where i am right now. But, unfortunately i am. I had a orchiectomy surgery August 1st 2025. I was off work until Oct 30th 2025. Even though i plead with the surgeon for more time, he did a return to work order, with no restrictions. I had a long term and short term disability plan through work, and at that time, i was about to switch to long term, but as it turns out, when the doctor puts a no restrictions on his return to work order, its done for the employer. But for me, returning to work with a plum sized lump in my right groin area, where they removed my testical, in blue jeans and steel toe boots (my work uniform) wasnt going to happen, but i tried. I was hurting in that uniform, and i knew at that point i wasnt going to hurt myself to prove to my doctors and employer i wasnt ready to return to work. I worked for a cemetery, i did alot of heavy lifting. So i told my boss i cant do this anymore, and walked out. He didnt even try to stop me, i was a loyal employee that was there for whatever was needed. A 6 year loyal employee. Now im fighting depression, and being bed ridden from pain mediation and lack of motivation. I cant sit, stand for long periods without pain. Even lying in bed is painful. I will gracious and thankful to everyone for this. Because im at a dead end. Ive tried everything else.