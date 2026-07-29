I need help getting my phone unsuspended

I would appreciate if people could help me and help me raise the money to get my phone service unsuspended because if I don’t, then I won’t be able to get to work or get anywhere that I need to go to like appointments or things like that And I don’t drive so I use public transit and so I need my phone for that. I need my phone for my jobs to call me doctor offices to call me and other places to call me and I haven’t been working a lot of hours at my other jobs so I would appreciate it if I could get help and it would be the best blessing ever if I could get help with this, it is a emergency or else I won’t be able to have my phone and I can only use it on Wi-Fi right now or else. I can’t use it at all where I’m at places or at work when I need it.