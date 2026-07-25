I need help getting my children school clothes

My name is Brittany, I am a 35 year old single mother with two school aged children, both who need new clothes to begin school next month. I have been working 2 jobs and attempting to not only get a vehicle, and a new home for my family but also, solely paying for the bills and all other expenses necessary for my children. As much as I dislike having to swallow my pride and reach out for assistance in this way, I simply have no other options, and school begins in less than 3 weeks. Anything will help, and we will be grateful for ANYTHING donated. Thank you, and God bless!