I need help getting back to college

I started college after taking care of my family for 5 years. I graduated during Covid and rather than perusing a college degree I stayed home to help my disabled mother and help my over worked father at the house to make their lives easier.





When I started doing my college degree I struggled greatly with my adhd and not doing anything school related for the first term. When my meds stopped working I spiraled down and failed my spring term.





Now I'm on better meds to help control my severe adhd and I’m going therapy to help get a system to go through college this term but I’m unable to get enough money to pay off my loans to attend the fall term.