I Need Help From Nonstop Unfortunate Events

Since 4/4/26 my life has gone down hill.. my neighbors house caught on fire and my neighbor never made it out. Then two of my dogs have passed away a couple weeks apart. I am grieving so much.





The way I cope is to take hot showers but yesterday my water heater went out.

and now to add to everything my cars engine light is on and now it won’t drive. Why is this happening? Am I being tested?

Mentally I am not okay, my bills are over due because I haven’t been able to function enough to work and now that I was going to start trying to get to be okay.. all of this happens. I really don’t know what to do.

If anyone could help out financially or with prayers I would really appreciate it. Thank you