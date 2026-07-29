I need help fast for me and my daughter

I recently vacated an apartment for a duplex closer to my child’s school. my former apartment owes me a reimbursement on my deposit and they are dragging their feet but I was depending on it. My rent is coming due, and I don’t have all of the money which really puts me in a pickle because my New Landlord is very nice but kind of no nonsense. I’ve been working the last couple of years to rebuild my credit because I was a victim of a very bad slumlord also because of my credit I cannot qualify for a personal loan even for bad credit I have been trying, and I keep ending up in circles of my credit, taking a hit and all these lender circle programs send me to other lenders or they try to have me get a debit card for a loan I can get someday I need assistance immediately. I’m in a bad spot and I really pray somebody can help. I don’t know where else to go.