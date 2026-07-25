Hi, my name is Michele. Im 55 and my only income. We got hit with a storm and damge was done to my old home here in Missouri. Im falling short on what I have to pay for a roof and siding. I need help. Im so stressed. My husband had his 4th back surgery last year. And his neck.. i can prove im the only income and show where we fall short on the insurance. If some one could do all this like a contractor for just what I have in Insurance I would not ask for money. IJust need my old home fixed. Would give all the insurance money I do have. I just cant afford the rest or find some one to do it for what I have. Please I'm asking and praying for help!! I never ask for help! Thank you for your time if you read this . Hoping for a miracle .