I need help after my surgery

I am a 50 year old Automobile technician located in Atlanta Georgia. Last year I needed spinal surgery. This has stopped my employment with enterprise Mobility and since the surgery I have applied for workmans comp and unemployment. I have received neither because of ineligible circumstances. I need help with my medical bills and medicine. I would like to raise money to send me to therapy so that I can begin to heal and return to work one day. I thank you for reading my story and I beg for your support. God has carried me this far. Thank you.