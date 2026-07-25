I need help after a painful mistake

Hello, my name is Miracle, and I’m a student trying to get through a very difficult situation right now.

A few days ago, I made a mistake that I deeply regret. I trusted an online platform that turned out to be a scam, and I lost ₦174,000 — money that wasn’t even mine, but my mother’s.

Since then, I’ve been overwhelmed with fear and regret. I take full responsibility for my actions, and I wish I could undo it, but I can’t. All I can do now is try my best to make things right.

I have reported the incident and I am doing everything possible to recover the money, but there is no guarantee. That’s why I am humbly asking for help.

Any amount, no matter how small, would mean a lot to me and help me start fixing this situation.

I truly appreciate anyone who takes the time to read this or support me in any way. Thank you so much.