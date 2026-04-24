I need help

The morning of my eighteenth birthday did not begin with cake or celebration; it began with the heavy thud of a suitcase hitting the porch and the finality of a deadbolt sliding into place. My mother’s decision was abrupt, a cold severance of ties that left me standing on the sidewalk with nothing but my school backpack and the clothes on my back.

The transition from a student with a home to a student without an address was jarring. For the first few weeks, I mastered the art of invisibility. I spent my days navigating the halls of my high school, clutching my textbooks like a shield, terrified that someone would notice the faint scent of the public park where I slept or the way my stomach growled during third-period calculus. My teachers saw a student who was suddenly quiet and perpetually tired; they didn’t see the boy who spent his lunch breaks in the library, not studying, but researching how to survive the night without freezing.

Hunger became a constant, dull ache—a physical weight that made it difficult to focus on the equations on the whiteboard. I learned which vending machines were faulty and which local diners might offer a “mistake” order at closing time. Despite the exhaustion, I refused to drop out. School was the only tether I had left to a future that felt increasingly like a mirage. Every night, as I curled up on a cold bench, I would stare at my homework, determined that my circumstances would not define my intellect. I was fighting a war on two fronts: the battle for my education and the desperate, silent struggle for my next meal. I was eighteen, homeless, and hungry, but I was also fueled by a stubborn, burning resolve to prove that I was more than just a statistic of abandonment.



