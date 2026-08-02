I need hearing aids

I need hearing aides because I can't hear very well. I have always done what I can to send $10 or $20 whenever I see a post on social media (I just sent $10 actually) and have been very generous all my life when I can (albeit anonymously). I drive Uber and always keep dollar bills in my car to give away. I picked up a guy from Walmart one time and he had a bunch of toys for kids in his neighborhood. He bought them so the kids would have stuff to do and not get in trouble (it was a sketchy neighborhood) and he wasn't rich himself so I gave him $20. He couldn't believe it. He said "we're supposed to tip you! You're not supposed to give us money". haha I love random acts of kindness. And I've done that several times. I gave another passenger who was a single mom some money one time too. There's other examples.

I could really use some hearing aids and would appreciate any help you can give me. I'm a good guy. If you knew me you'd be okay helping me. I know God will provide one way or another. Thank you all! I really appreciate it!